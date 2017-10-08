Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

Homicide investigators say the skeletal remains found in a septic tank at a home near Edcouch may be those of a woman who’d been killed on the property more than a dozen years ago.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the property owner, who is currently in prison, confessed to investigators to stabbing a woman and dumping her body into the septic tank. The inmate, 40-year-old Aristeo Cervantes, is serving a 12-year prison sentence, and the woman is believed to have been his wife.

An autopsy lists homicide by stabbing as the cause of death but authorities are still waiting for the results of DNA tests to confirm her identity. The victim’s remains were found two weeks ago by the boyfriend of Cervantes’ daughter, both of whom currently live on the property north of Edcouch.