Home TEXAS Remains Of 3 Found In Rubble Of Burned Apartments
Remains Of 3 Found In Rubble Of Burned Apartments
TEXAS
0

Remains Of 3 Found In Rubble Of Burned Apartments

0
0
fatal fire
now viewing

Remains Of 3 Found In Rubble Of Burned Apartments

Johan Bueso Montecinos
now playing

'Suffering' Ends With Honduran Baby Back In Parents' Arms

Kyle Rufus Childers
now playing

Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

Pierre Moscovici
now playing

EU Says Trade Differences Remain Despite G-20 Talks

ALEXANDRA BENALLA
now playing

Macron Aide Given Initial Charges From Beating

AFGHANISTAN NEAR DEATH OF VICE PRES
now playing

Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado
now playing

Mexican President-Elect Promises Change In Letter To Trump

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families

police+line+crime+scene+tape
now playing

Man Was Feuding With Grandmother Before Standoff

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Claims 'illegal' Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

accidental shooting-2
now playing

Pregnant McAllen Police Officer Loses Unborn Baby In Apparent Accidental Shooting

(AP) – Authorities in San Marcos say they’ve recovered the bodies of three people in the rubble of two apartment complex buildings destroyed by fire.  The blaze that broke out before dawn Friday gutted the Iconic Village Apartments and Vintage Pad Apartments in San Marcos, between Austin and San Antonio.  Five people had been listed as unaccounted for since the flames were extinguished.

The city said in a statement Sunday the remains of the three have been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.  Six other people were injured, including one being treated for life-threatening injuries at a San Antonio hospital. Cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

Related posts:

  1. Fire Tragedy Strikes Rural Hidalgo County
  2. Joint Military-Civilian Health Care Exercise Returns To The Valley
  3. 14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash
  4. Warehouse Fire Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Hidalgo City Building Inspector
Related Posts
Kyle Rufus Childers

Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

jsalinas 0
texas+prison+sf1

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

Danny Castillon 0
HOH

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video