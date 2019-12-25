Remains Of US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan Returned To US

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramon Colon-Lopez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Chiefs Chairman, and Vice Chief of the Army Gen. Joseph Martin, and others, salute as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramon Colon-Lopez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Chiefs Chairman, and Vice Chief of the Army Gen. Joseph Martin, and others, salute as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – The remains of a 33-year-old American soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan have been returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey, was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. Multiple U.S. officials attended on Wednesday what the military calls a dignified transfer in which the cases containing the remains are transferred to a vehicle from the aircraft that ferried them to the United States.