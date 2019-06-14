Removal Of Fallen Crane Should Begin This Weekend

This photo taken and provided by Michael Santana shows a construction crane toppling on an apartment building as it was buffeted by high winds during a storm in Dallas, Texas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Santana via AP)

This photo taken and provided by Michael Santana shows a construction crane toppling on an apartment building as it was buffeted by high winds during a storm in Dallas, Texas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Santana via AP)

The removal of the construction crane that fell onto an apartment building last Sunday is scheduled to start over the weekend. The crane collapsed in a severe storm, killing a woman and seriously injuring four other residents of the Elan City Lights apartments in Old East Dallas. The building was damaged beyond repair and is permanently closed.

Apartment management is helping hundreds of former tenants relocate. The company that owns the crane says it could take two days to remove it. An investigation of the accident continues.