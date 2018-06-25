Home WORLD Removal Of North’s Artillery From Border Under Discussions
Removal Of North's Artillery From Border Under Discussions
Removal Of North's Artillery From Border Under Discussions

(AP) – South Korea’s prime minister says the rival Koreas are discussing the relocation of North Korea’s long-range artillery systems away from the tense Korean border.
Lee Nak-yon said Monday the discussions are among recent steps taken by the Koreas to promote peace amid a diplomatic push to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has deployed an estimated 1,000 artillery pieces along the border, posing a significant threat to the Seoul, the South Korean capital.
Lee’s comments appear to be Seoul’s first official confirmation of media reports that South Korea demanded North Korea reposition its forward-deployed artillery pieces in inter-Korean military talks this month.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry has denied those reports, which also speculated North Korea had likely demanded South Korea withdraw its own artillery systems from the border too.

