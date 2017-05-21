Home LOCAL Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back
Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back

0
0
rene guerra former hidalgo da
now viewing

Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

635956234076970075-google-self-driving-cars-040716_1455200_ver1_0
now playing

Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

untitled
now playing

Texas House Revives Previously Stalled 'Lunch Shaming' Ban

da4df4e7-f1a8-4009-93ae-d01a9c52e9a6-large16x9_1280x960_60313P00NWJQA
now playing

Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

255779557255e69d06378b
now playing

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master's Thesis

image
now playing

Fans Thankful To See 'Greatest Show On Earth' One Final Time

31688990-31688990
now playing

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

BX501-514-2016-160431_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now playing

Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds

It looks like Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez will have at least one primary opponent in his likely re-election bid — and it’s the guy he defeated in the 2014 election.

Former district attorney Rene Guerra is announcing his intent to run to regain his job. The 72-year-old Guerra has filed for a campaign treasurer designation – the first step before officially filing his candidate papers.

Guerra was Hidalgo County’s top prosecutor for 32 years before he was ousted by Rodriguez, who took 64 percent of the vote.

Related posts:

  1. Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
  2. New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder
  3. Lynse Guerra Runs for MISD School Board Place 7
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
Judge_gavel

Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

jsalinas 0
HIT AND RUN-2

Murder Charge Filed Against Hit-And-Run Suspect

jsalinas 0
Trump_US_Saudi_Arabia_23704

The Latest: Trump Signs Saudi Defense, Economic Deals

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video