Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back

It looks like Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez will have at least one primary opponent in his likely re-election bid — and it’s the guy he defeated in the 2014 election.

Former district attorney Rene Guerra is announcing his intent to run to regain his job. The 72-year-old Guerra has filed for a campaign treasurer designation – the first step before officially filing his candidate papers.

Guerra was Hidalgo County’s top prosecutor for 32 years before he was ousted by Rodriguez, who took 64 percent of the vote.