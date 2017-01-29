Renovation Begins For Law Enforcement Intelligence-Sharing Center

Two years after state lawmakers approved the proposal, construction is underway on the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center — a centralized intelligence-sharing facility to help law enforcement agencies track criminals connected to Mexican drug cartels. State and local political leaders and law enforcement officials gathered at the old McAllen police building Saturday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

As part of the $800 million border security package, the 2015 Legislature approved $2.4 million to turn the building into a center where law enforcement agencies can collect and share real-time information from across the state on gangs and their ties to drug cartels. The renovation of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.