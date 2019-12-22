Rep. Dingell Doesn’t Want Apology From Trump

President Trump suggested Congresswoman Debbie Dingell’s late husband Congressman John Dingell was “looking up” from hell, but she doesn’t want an apology from the president.

The Michigan Democrat told Fox News Sunday that instead of apologizing she would prefer people take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences.

Dingell said Trump’s comments at a Michigan rally last week kicked her in the stomach. When asked about her subsequent vote to impeach Trump, Dingell responded that those are two different issues. She added that we have to learn that you can “agree to disagree agreeably.”