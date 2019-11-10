Rep. Hurd Warns About Mistreatment Of Whistleblower

A San Antonio representative is defending the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Republican Congressman Will Hurd said on Fox News Sunday that he thinks protecting the identity of the whistleblower should be a top priority. While talking about Trump’s calls for the whistleblower to be outed, Hurd said how we treat this whistleblower will impact future ones. He added that having a whistleblower law on the books is important as a check and balance.