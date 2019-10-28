Rep. Katie Hill Of California Resigns Amid Ethics Probe

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., talks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hill says she’s asked for an investigation into intimate photos she says were posted online without her consent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) – Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community and country.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies. She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid. Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.