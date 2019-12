Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., talks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Ukraine controversy should be the focus of democrats when drafting the articles of impeachment and not the Muller report. That’s what California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said on ABC’s This Week.

The Democrat on the Judiciary Committee said she thinks the House should focus on claims backed up by direct evidence. And, Lofgren added, there’s a lot of direct evidence of abuse of power in the Ukraine scandal.