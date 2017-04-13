Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

A bill that would criminalize celebratory gunfire, written by Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez, appears to be in limbo. A hearing on the bill has been held by the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, but it has not been moved out.

HB 2583 would make it a Class A misdemeanor to knowingly fire a gun without an intended target – for instance, into the air to ring in the new year. If someone was wounded or killed by a stray bullet, the penalty would become a first-degree felony.

Martinez says the bill is similar to existing legislation, but is specific to celebratory gunfire in an attempt to prevent a repeat of what happened to him. Martinez was struck on the top of his head by a falling bullet this past New Year’s Eve. The bullet lodged just above his brain and Martinez had to be hospitalized so doctors could remove it.