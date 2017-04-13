Home LOCAL Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee
Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee
LOCAL
0

Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

0
0
Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez
now viewing

Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

Joaquin Shadow Rams
now playing

Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

LARGEST BOMB NON NUCLEAR BOMB
now playing

Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC
now playing

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
now playing

Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

The Best People? More Questions About Trump Hires' Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns
now playing

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

putin_ruso
now playing

Kremlin Says No Positive Shift Yet On Russia-US Ties

A bill that would criminalize celebratory gunfire, written by Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez, appears to be in limbo.  A hearing on the bill has been held by the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, but it has not been moved out.

HB 2583 would make it a Class A misdemeanor to knowingly fire a gun without an intended target – for instance, into the air to ring in the new year. If someone was wounded or killed by a stray bullet, the penalty would become a first-degree felony.

Martinez says the bill is similar to existing legislation, but is specific to celebratory gunfire in an attempt to prevent a repeat of what happened to him. Martinez was struck on the top of his head by a falling bullet this past New Year’s Eve. The bullet lodged just above his brain and Martinez had to be hospitalized so doctors could remove it.

Related posts:

  1. Tough Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Bill Moves Closer To Approval
Related Posts
22-year-old Fabiola Lopez

Valley Mom Sentenced To 25 Years In Baby Daughter’s Death

jsalinas 0
jail death

Man Dies After Collapsing At Mission Jail

jsalinas 0
Dr. Adrian Vega

San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video