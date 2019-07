U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., holds a Medicare for All town hall with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., (not pictured) and other state lawmakers, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A lot of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s constituents are glad to have her back. She arrived at the airport in Minneapolis Thursday, greeted by supporters chanting “Welcome home Ilhan.”

It was a far cry from the chants of “send her back” offered up by President Trump’s supporters at a North Carolina rally Wednesday when he brought up the Somali-born Democratic lawmaker. Omar posted a video of her return to Twitter, noting “It’s good to be home.”