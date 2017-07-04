Repeal Of Texas’ In-State Tuition For Immigrants Law Fails

(AP) – A House proposal to tack onto the state budget a repeal of a law offering in-state tuition at Texas public universities to some high school graduates who came to the U.S. illegally has failed on a technicality.

Rep. Jonathan Stickland, a Republican from Bedford, introduced the proposal late Thursday night, as debate over the chamber’s 2018-2019 Texas budget stretched into its 14th hour. It was defeated without a floor vote after Dallas Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia objected, citing parliamentary rules. Stickland’s attempt was subsequently ruled to be outside the budgeting process.

The in-state tuition law passed Texas’ Legislature with strong bipartisan support in 2001. Separate, full bills seeking its repeal have been filed this session, but haven’t yet been approved by either chamber. Similar measures have stalled in recent years.