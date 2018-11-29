Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

(AP) – After repeated food poisoning outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce, the produce industry is confronting the failure of its own safety measures in preventing contaminations.

The latest outbreak underscores the challenge of eliminating risk for vegetables grown in open fields and eaten raw. It also highlights the role of nearby cattle operations and the delay of stricter federal food safety regulations.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration says the rules, once fully in place, will make vegetables safer to eat. Health officials note that improved detection may also make outbreaks seem more frequent. Still, growers and regulators are feeling intensifying pressure to prevent future contaminations.