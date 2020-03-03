Replica Vietnam Memorial Wall To Be On Display In Mission

Folks in the Rio Grande Valley will be able to view a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall that stands in Washington D.C. Next week, the Vietnam Traveling Wall will pass through Mission.

The Vietnam Traveling Wall is an 80 percent scale version of the actual memorial wall, and contains every name that is etched on the original. The Traveling Wall is scheduled to arrive next Wednesday at the Mission Event Center where it will be on display through Sunday March 15th.

The wall is a project of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, whose goal is to allow Americans to honor the sacrifices made by the country’s military veterans without having to travel to the nation’s capital.