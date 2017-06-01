Home WORLD Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport
Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport
Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

(AP) – A passenger bus has collided with a vehicle towing luggage at Frankfurt’s international airport, injuring 11 people, three of them seriously.   The dpa news agency, citing police, reported that 75 passengers from a Lufthansa flight from Barcelona were being taken by bus Friday morning from the plane to the terminal when the bus collided with an electrically powered vehicle transporting luggage. The bus then hit a construction barrier.

Authorities say the two drivers and one passenger were seriously hurt. The 45-year-old bus driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be freed by rescuers. Earlier reports said 15 were hurt.

