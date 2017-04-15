Home TEXAS Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices
(AP) – Records show the number of Texas foster children staying in agency offices or alternate sites due to lack of placement more than doubled in March, compared to February.

The Texas Department of Family Protective Services said Friday that 65 children slept at least two consecutive nights in a state office, motel or shelter last month. There were 29 foster children living in state offices or alternate sites during February.

A 15-year-old foster girl living at a state office in Houston died April 2 after fleeing and being hit by a vehicle.

Child Protective Services spokesman Patrick Crimmins says Gov. Greg Abbott believes it’s unacceptable for foster children to live in CPS offices.

Talks have started with residential treatment providers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico to possibly build in Texas.

