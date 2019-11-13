Report: Brownsville Is The “Preferred Site” For Steel Mill

The Port of Brownsville is said to be the preferred site for an Arkansas company’s proposed new steel mill. That’s according to a report in the Brownsville Herald, which quotes the CEO of Big River Steel as saying his company is “aggressively ramping up” efforts to construct in Brownsville what would be its second flat-rolled steel mill.

The comments by David Stickler were made in recent interviews with an industry analyst and an industry publication. Stickler said the company continues to consider other sites but that Brownsville is the “preferred site,” in part because the Port of Brownsville lies within a state opportunity zone, which encourages investment in under-developed parts of Texas.

Construction of the $1.6 billion state-of-the-art steel mill would bring more than 1,000 jobs, and about 500 full-time jobs would be created to operate the plant.