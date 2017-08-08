Home WORLD Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb
Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb
WORLD
0

Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb

0
0
BRUSSELS SHOOTING
now viewing

Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Votes To Restrict Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Body Of Infant Found In Locked Closet

burglary
now playing

Accused Burglar Doesn't Flush Toilet, Leaves DNA For Police

NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT
now playing

Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile

TEXAS FLOODS
now playing

Torrential Rains Bring Widespread Flooding

prison-generic
now playing

Judge Weighs Texas' Plan To Move Inmates From Hot Prison

DEMOCRATIC PARTY LOGO DEMOCRATS
now playing

A New Low: Texas Democrats Don't Have Candidate For Governor

PoliceLights
now playing

Slain Officer's Brother Says He Had 'dream job'

homicide-investigation-murder-investigation
now playing

Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder

lawsuit
now playing

Pharr Joins McAllen In Lawsuit Against New State 'Public Property Law'

(AP) – Brussels police say that they opened fire on a vehicle after a high-speed chase in the suburb of Molenbeek and the driver told officers there are explosives inside.  Belgian broadcaster RTL has quoted a police spokesman as saying that shots were fired at the vehicle after it became stuck in traffic and the driver reversed into a police car.

The report says that the vehicle is registered in Germany. Police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.  A police spokesman told RTL: “We got the driver out, and he immediately told us that there were explosives inside.”

Brussels has been on high alert since 32 people were killed in 2016 suicide attacks. Many suspects linked to those attacks and the November 2015 massacre in Paris lived in or transited through Molenbeek.

Related posts:

  1. Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile
  2. Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder
  3. Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought
  4. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
Lebanon Fighting IS

Lebanon’s Army Prepares To Clear Border Area Of IS Militants

jsalinas 0
KENYA OPPOSITION

Kenya’s Opposition Mostly Praises Voting Process

jsalinas 0
VENEZUALEN CONSTITUTION

US Repeats Rejection Of Venezuela Assembly

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video