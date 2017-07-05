Home WORLD Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint
Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint
WORLD
0

Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint

0
0
stephen-fry-716×485
now viewing

Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint

James-Oakley-Judge-Burnet-County-Texas
now playing

Texas Judge Reprimanded For 'Tree And A Rope' Post

WireAP_ed33805cdae74304809da0f3d706d433_12x5_1600
now playing

University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To Test

920×920
now playing

Hundreds Of Leopard Sharks Dying In San Francisco Bay

13809460_G
now playing

Stolen Ronald McDonald Statue Recovered Undamaged

untitled
now playing

Earthquakes Hit Alaska's Kenai Peninsula, Aleutian Islands

Charles-Rogers
now playing

Smitten With Mistress, Elected Official Lands In Jail

1494160441_10002741+Long+Island+Gang+Killings
now playing

Grieving Dad Runs For School Board In Gang-Scarred Suburb

82ND LEGISLATURE
now playing

Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

election-day
now playing

ELECTION RESULTS 2017

AP_nigeria_kidnapping_protest_sk_140515_16x9_992
now playing

The Latest: Nigeria Says Freed Chibok Girls To Meet Leader

(AP) – Police in Ireland are refusing to comment on a blasphemy complaint and investigation involving British comedian Stephen Fry.

The inquiry came to light when the Irish Independent newspaper reported Saturday that a member of the public had contacted police about remarks Fry made in 2015 to Irish broadcaster RTE.

The individual told the newspaper it was his duty to complain under the Defamation Act, which makes blasphemy a crime punishable by a fine of up to 25,000 euros ($27,500.)

In the interview, Fry was asked what he would say if he were confronted by God.

He replied: “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It’s not right.”

Police say they won’t comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Fry’s agent, Christian Hodell, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Related posts:

  1. Stolen Ronald McDonald Statue Recovered Undamaged
  2. Police Officer Free On Bond In Teen’s Suburban Dallas Death
  3. Tanzania Police Say 34 Killed As Bus With Students Crashes
  4. Human Remains Found In Edinburg Neighborhood
Related Posts
AP_nigeria_kidnapping_protest_sk_140515_16x9_992

The Latest: Nigeria Says Freed Chibok Girls To Meet Leader

Roxanne Garcia 0
12440562_G

Tanzania Police Say 34 Killed As Bus With Students Crashes

Danny Castillon 0
France_Election_Topix

French Campaign Watchdog Examines Election-Eve Macron Leak

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video