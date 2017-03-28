Report: Congress Likely To Put Border Wall Funding On Hold

Federal survey teams have already been checking out sites along the southern border, and the federal government is now sending land condemnation notices to border property owners, as President Trump prepares to jump-start construction of his border-long wall.

However, there are new reports that the money to begin building the wall may not be there – at least not now. The DC political website ” The Hill” reports congressional Republicans will likely hold off on Trump’s initial request for border wall funding.

Trump had hoped to get 1-point-4 billion dollars added to a bill to fund the government that has to pass by the end of next month. But Democratic leaders are promising to block that must-pass bill if it includes any money for the wall.

Republicans, who can’t afford a government shutdown after losing big on health care reform, are likely to separate funds for the border wall from the government funding bill – a move that would leave the wall in limbo.