Report: Cop Shot Man In ‘altercation of some sort’

(AP) – A police report say a Texas officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had “an altercation of some sort.”

The report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office says Temple officer Carmen DeCruz tried to pull Michael Dean over for speeding on the night of Dec. 2. The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued.”

The report does not detail what proceeded the shooting but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle.” The Texas Rangers say they are still investigating.