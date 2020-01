Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, center left, walks off the field after of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett. ESPN reports Dallas is moving on from Garrett after nine-plus seasons.

The Cowboys finished 8-and-8 this season for the fourth time under Garrett. The team missed the playoffs after entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Garrett went 85-and-67 during his time in Dallas and was 2-and-3 in the postseason.