Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves' Sexual Misconduct
Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves' Sexual Misconduct

Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves' Sexual Misconduct

(AP)–The New York Times says a report by CBS lawyers outlines more allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime chief Les Moonves. The report alleges that Moonves destroyed evidence and misled investigators as he attempted to protect his reputation and severance payments.  The report was prepared by lawyers the network hired to determine if Moonves violated the terms of his employment agreement.

The New York Times said Tuesday the 59-page report is to be presented to CBS’s board before the company’s annual meeting next week.  It says Moonves could be denied his $120 million severance package after he had to quit in September amid numerous allegations of sexual misbehavior.

The investigators reported they received “multiple reports” about a network employee who was “on call” to perform oral sex on Moonves.

