Report: Edinburg City Officials’ Romance Contributed To Police Chief Suspension

A new report claims that a romance gone wrong between two Edinburg city officials contributed to the Police Chief’s suspension.

A report Monday in The Monitor cites an anonymous source “close to the issue” who claims Chief Cesar Torres’ recent five-day suspension is related to a domestic incident which a police report shows happened between two former city officials in December.

The report says Torres failed to act on an accusation of domestic violence made against now former city manager Juan Guerra by his now former subordinate Miriam Cepeda. The two were in a romantic relationship last year when they were both still in office. City officials are declining to comment on why Chief Torres was suspended.