Report: Ex-Border Network Workers Accuse Director Of Embezzlement

The head of a West Texas non-profit which focuses on immigrant rights is being accused of embezzlement by a former board member.

Carlos Spector made the claims against Border Network for Human Rights Director Fernando Garcia in a letter to donors this week. It accused Garcia of getting money from the non-profit for trips to Mexico, then using a BNHR to cover expenses.

Spector is a former BNHR board member who was replaced last week. A BNHR spokesperson tells El Paso Times the claims do not appear to be valid but they’re investigating anyway.