Home NATIONAL Watchdog Report Faults Comey As ‘insubordinate’
Watchdog Report Faults Comey As ‘insubordinate’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Watchdog Report Faults Comey As ‘insubordinate’

0
0
JAMES COMEY
now viewing

Watchdog Report Faults Comey As ‘insubordinate’

P.O.W. M.I.A
now playing

Brownsville Family To Receive Remains Of Korean War P-O-W

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Cites Bible To Defend Separating Immigrant Families

GUILTY PLEA
now playing

FBI Source Pleads Guilty In Connection With Judge Delgado Investigation

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump's Halt Of 'war games' In Korea Could Weaken Defenses

PUTIN WORLD CUP
now playing

Russian Hopes, Fears Tied Up In Putin's Showcase World Cup

LONDON BREED FIRST WOMAN BLACK MAYOR IN SAN FRAN
now playing

Raised In The Projects: San Fran Elects Black Woman Mayor

Memorial services held for Grenfell victims
now playing

Memorial Services Held For Grenfell Victims

55 people found in tractor-trailer in SAN ANTONIO-2
now playing

Man Accused Of Human Smuggling After Dozens Found In Trailer

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota's Voter Clothing Law

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

2 White Supremacists Get Death For Killing Inmate

(AP) -The Justice Department has issued a stinging rebuke to the FBI for its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The report released Thursday calls former FBI Director James Comey “insubordinate” and says his actions were “extraordinary.”   But the report, by the department’s watchdog, does not find evidence that Comey was motivated by political bias or preference in his decisions.

The report criticized Comey for publicly announcing his recommendation against criminal charges for Clinton. It also faulted him for alerting Congress days before the 2016 election that the investigation was being reopened because of newly discovered emails.

President Donald Trump has been eager for the report in hopes that it would vindicate his decision to fire Comey and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

No related posts.

Related Posts
JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions Cites Bible To Defend Separating Immigrant Families

jsalinas 0
GUILTY PLEA

FBI Source Pleads Guilty In Connection With Judge Delgado Investigation

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump’s Halt Of ‘war games’ In Korea Could Weaken Defenses

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video