A new report says the FBI is looking at a home in Lubbock as part of the Odessa shooting investigation. Late Wednesday, a report in the Wall Street Journal said a home in Lubbock was raided by FBI and ATF agents.

The WSJ claims the probe has to do with the person who may have sold the weapon the gunman used in the Odessa shooting. So far, the FBI is only confirming that a home in North Lubbock has been raided.