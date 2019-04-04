Report Finds Faulty Readings On Ethiopian Jet

Samya Stumo's family, from left,— brother Adnaan Stumo, father Michael Stumo and mother Nadia Milleron become emotional during a news conference announcing a lawsuit the family is filing against Boeing on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Chicago. Stumo died on the March 10 crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet shortly after takeoff. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(AP) – A doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet suffered from faulty readings by a key sensor, and pilots followed Boeing’s recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashing, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government.

The findings including the faulty sensor data drew the strongest link yet between the March 10 crash in Ethiopia and an October crash off the coast of Indonesia, which both involved Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners. All 346 people on the two planes were killed. Both planes had an automated system that pushed the nose down when sensors readings detected the danger of an aerodynamic stall, but it now appears that sensors malfunctioned on both planes.

In a statement, Boeing repeats that it is working on a software update to prevent the automated system from activating when it should not.