Report: Hidalgo Police Chief Suspended

The police chief for the city of Hidalgo has been suspended, but city officials are keeping tight-lipped as to why. The McAllen Monitor cites Mayor Pro-Tem Gustavo Sanchez as confirming the suspension of Rudy Espinoza.

The decision was made during a closed-door session of the city council on October 15th. There’s been no comment, however, from the city manager, city attorney, nor the mayor, nor from Espinoza, and it’s not known who is currently serving as Hidalgo’s police chief.

Espinoza has been the police chief of Hidalgo since 2012.

