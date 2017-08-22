Home TRENDING Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site
Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

0
0
iran
now viewing

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000
now playing

McDonald's To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

AR-170829917
now playing

Trump Rebuffs Coal Industry; CEO Claims Promise Broken

1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC
now playing

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

train+crash+0706
now playing

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992
now playing

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a
now playing

Spain Attack Car 'Flagged For Speeding' In Paris

920×920 (8)
now playing

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

599aba25b40c7.image
now playing

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

599b9f447233a.image
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

(AP) – Iran’s new telecommunications minister says Twitter is ready to talk about unblocking access to the microblogging site.

The state-owned IRAN newspaper quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Tuesday as saying Twitter has “officially announced readiness to talk with Iran for resolving the problems.”

San Francisco-based Twitter declined to comment.

Iran blocked the site, along with Facebook and YouTube, after mass protests and violence over the 2009 re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, headed by current President Hassan Rouhani, officially is in charge of blocking websites. That council is overseen by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ahmadinejad, Rouhani and Khamenei all have Twitter accounts administered on their behalf. Others in Iran use virtual private networks to subvert the ban.

Related posts:

  1. Mourners Keep Gathering At Barcelona Attack Site
  2. Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted
Related Posts
102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

Roxanne Garcia 0
AR-170829917

Trump Rebuffs Coal Industry; CEO Claims Promise Broken

Roxanne Garcia 0
1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video