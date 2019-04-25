Report: Jared Kushner Assigned Task Of Creating White House Immigration Reform Proposal

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner is being tasked with creating a plan to reform the immigration system.

This week, CNN is reporting that President Trump’s son-in-law’s plan is a two pronged effort to reinforce border security and to reform legal immigration rules. The border security portion includes barriers both physical and virtual along with making improvements to ports of entry.

The report says Kushner is looking to model the legal immigration modifications on the merit-based systems already in place in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.