Report Lists 4 Medications For Woods
(AP) – A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.  The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them. Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it “may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly.”  The report said Woods was cooperative “as much as possible” when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was “extremely sleepy” and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk.

