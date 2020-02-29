Report: Los Angeles Deputies Shared Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, investigators, top, work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others as Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies patrol in an all-terrain vehicle on a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the crash scene, according to a Los Angeles Times report quoting an unnamed source. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 28 that "the matter is being looked into." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. The Los Angeles Times reports that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations.