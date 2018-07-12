Home TRENDING Report: Mexican Cartel Denies US Consulate Attack
Report: Mexican Cartel Denies US Consulate Attack
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Report: Mexican Cartel Denies US Consulate Attack

0
0
US CONSULATE IN MEXICO GUADELAJARA CARTEL DENIES GRENADES
now viewing

Report: Mexican Cartel Denies US Consulate Attack

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Caregivers For 3600 Migrant Teens Lack Complete Abuse Checks

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller
now playing

Sid Miller: Let Texas Farmers Grow Hemp

JOHN CORNYN AND TED CRUZ
now playing

Cruz Endorses Cornyn In Re-Election Bid

Sgt. Ron Helus
now playing

Deputy Killed By Friendly Fire In Bar Shootout

George Papadopoulos
now playing

First Person Sentenced In Russia Probe Released

TEXAS LICENSE PLATE CONFEDERATES
now playing

Texas Board Rejects Confederate Group's Latest License Plate

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City
now playing

Mexico's Leftist President Rails Against Big Government

PEARL HARBOR-1
now playing

Pearl Harbor Attack Survivor Remembers The Day From Afar

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Hiring Slowed To 155K Jobs, Jobless Rate Stayed 3.7%

SHOOTING SCENE GUNS GUN CRIME SCENE FATAL SHOOTING
now playing

At Least 12 Dead In 2 Bank Heists In Northeast Brazil

(AP) – Local media in western Mexico are reporting that a drug cartel has hung up banners denying involvement in a Nov. 30 grenade attack on the U.S. consulate in Guadalajara.  Several media outlets posted photos of the banners, which read: “Our cartel totally and completely distances itself from what happened at the U.S. embassy.”  The banners were signed “Jalisco New Generation cartel.”

A Jalisco state government official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the banners were found strung on an overpass and footbridge Thursday.  The official could not vouch for the authenticity of the banners. The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information on the attack.  The FBI says a lone attacker tossed two grenades at the consulate while it was closed. Nobody was injured.

Related posts:

  1. 3rd Person Gets Prison In Shooting Of Texas Mail Carrier
  2. Former FBI Chief Comey Arrives On Capitol Hill
  3. Outcry Over Brutal Arrest Of French Students
  4. Mexican Man Who Used U.S. Soldiers In Human Smuggling Scheme Going To Prison
Related Posts
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City

Mexico’s Leftist President Rails Against Big Government

jsalinas 0
SHOOTING SCENE GUNS GUN CRIME SCENE FATAL SHOOTING

At Least 12 Dead In 2 Bank Heists In Northeast Brazil

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL

November Border Arrests Jump 78 Percent On Year

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video