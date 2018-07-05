Report: Millions Of Tweets Spread Anti-Semitic Messages

(AP) A study by the Anti-Defamation League found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter, spreading negative stereotypes and conspiracy theories about Jews across the social media platform.

The Jewish civil rights group issued a report on Monday that says approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28.

The New York City-based organization says its report was the first-ever “snapshot” of anti-Semitic trends and themes on Twitter. The report says the company already has made “real progress” in fighting online hate and harassment.