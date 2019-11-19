Report: More Than 10% Of DACA Petitioners Have Criminal History

A new government report claims that more than ten-percent of DACA petitioners have criminal histories. The report released this week by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says twelve-percent have criminal histories among those requesting temporary protection from deportation under the Obama era executive order called the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The USCIS report says of a total of nearly eight-hundred-90-thousand petitioners, one-hundred-ten-thousand have criminal histories. The full report is online under the News tab at USCIS-dot-Gov.