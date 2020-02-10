NATIONAL

Report: More U.S. Troops Treated For TBI After Iran Missile Strike

By 106 views
0
U.S. Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

More than 100 U.S. troops are reportedly being treated for traumatic brain injuries from an Iranian missile strike last month. That’s far more than the Pentagon initially reported following the January 8th attack on an Iraqi base.

Multiple sources cite U.S. officials as saying the Defense Department will reveal the increase in TBI injuries later today. Iran claimed it launched the missile attack in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top military commander near Baghdad International Airport in early January.

Buttigieg, Sanders Campaigns Request Iowa Caucus Recanvass

Previous article

Meth-Laced Lollipops Stopped At Border

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL