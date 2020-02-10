Report: More U.S. Troops Treated For TBI After Iran Missile Strike

U.S. Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

U.S. Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

More than 100 U.S. troops are reportedly being treated for traumatic brain injuries from an Iranian missile strike last month. That’s far more than the Pentagon initially reported following the January 8th attack on an Iraqi base.

Multiple sources cite U.S. officials as saying the Defense Department will reveal the increase in TBI injuries later today. Iran claimed it launched the missile attack in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top military commander near Baghdad International Airport in early January.