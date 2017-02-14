Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

(AP) – A new study finds that more than four-fifths of Texas school districts teach no sex education or offer curriculums focusing solely on abstinence. That’s despite Texas being among the nation’s teen pregnancy leaders.

A study released Tuesday by the left-leaning watchdog group the Texas Freedom Network shows that 83 percent of around 1,000 Texas school districts didn’t offer sex education, or only taught abstinence, during the 2015-16 academic year. But the sex education void is concentrated in rural areas.

Eight of Texas’ 10 largest school districts, responsible for educating about 17 percent of the state’s roughly 5.3 million public school students, offer sex education built on more than just urging students to safeguard their virginity. The study also found that 25 percent of Texas school districts taught no sex education.