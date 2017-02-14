Home TEXAS Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education
Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

0
0
20160928classroomgeneric
now viewing

Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville

LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL
now playing

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House: It Was A Trust Issue

kellyanne conway
now playing

Ethics Office Wants Probe Of Conway

city of san benito
now playing

Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito

FORMER EX TEACHER AID WHICH FAKED CANCER
now playing

Ex-Teacher's Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings

VOTER FRAUD VOTE FRAUD
now playing

Woman Jailed For Voter Fraud Says She Was Used As An Example

Venezuela’s Vice President Tareck El Aissami,
now playing

Venezuela's VP Shrugs Off Drug Sanctions As US Ploy

(AP) – A new study finds that more than four-fifths of Texas school districts teach no sex education or offer curriculums focusing solely on abstinence.  That’s despite Texas being among the nation’s teen pregnancy leaders.

A study released Tuesday by the left-leaning watchdog group the Texas Freedom Network shows that 83 percent of around 1,000 Texas school districts didn’t offer sex education, or only taught abstinence, during the 2015-16 academic year.  But the sex education void is concentrated in rural areas.

Eight of Texas’ 10 largest school districts, responsible for educating about 17 percent of the state’s roughly 5.3 million public school students, offer sex education built on more than just urging students to safeguard their virginity.  The study also found that 25 percent of Texas school districts taught no sex education.

Related posts:

  1. Report: Number Of Latinos Who Voted In 2016 Surged From 2012
  2. Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings
  3. ROXANNE GARCIA
  4. Report: Privatized Medicaid Program Costly, Serving Fewer
Related Posts
OROVILLE DAM

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

jsalinas 0
LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

jsalinas 0
kellyanne conway

Ethics Office Wants Probe Of Conway

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video