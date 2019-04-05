Report: Mumps Cases Possibly Linked To Mission Gym

The Mission City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday evening to address a possible mumps outbreak that city officials confirm originated at a local business – reportedly a local gym.

The Hidalgo County Health Department has confirmed one case of mumps – contracted by a student who attends the Edinburg campus of U-T-RGV. The Department also says it is monitoring five other people who may have contracted the highly contagious disease. But County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez has confirmed the university is not the source of the mumps virus, nor is the immigrant community.

To keep the disease at bay, local health officials are urging people to cover their coughs and sneezes, to not share water bottles, and to take extra precautions when working out at the gym.