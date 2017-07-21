Home NATIONAL Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision
Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision
Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision

USS FITZGERALD
Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision

The Navy reportedly faults the crew of a U.S. warship for not preventing a deadly collision off the coast of Japan last month.

CNN reports preliminary findings suggest the crew of the USS Fitzgerald made a series of errors before the destroyer collided with a Philippine cargo ship in the pre-dawn darkness.   Seven U.S. sailors were killed.

Officials who spoke to CNN say the Fitzgerald’s crew failed to understand and acknowledge the cargo ship was approaching. They also didn’t take any action to avoid the collision. It also is unclear whether the crew ever called the commanding officer to come to the bridge.

