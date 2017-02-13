Home TEXAS Report: Number Of Latinos Who Voted In 2016 Surged From 2012
TEXAS
(AP) – A state report says the number of Latinos in Texas who went to the polls last year jumped 30 percent from the number in 2012, outpacing the increase in that time for non-Latino voters.  Figures released by the Texas Legislative Council, meanwhile, show the share of the electorate with a Spanish surname increased to 19.4 percent in 2016 from 17.2 percent.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Latinos make up 38 percent of the Texas population but tend to vote at lower rates than other groups in Texas or Latinos in other states.  State officials determined the numbers using a count based on a list of Spanish surnames, and the findings don’t account for every Latino voter.  It appears that new voters are driving the increase in Latino participation.

