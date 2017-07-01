Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

(AP) – The new, declassified report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election has a troublesome prediction: Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

The report says that Russia began a campaign to try to trick people into revealing their email passwords immediately after Election Day. The targets include U.S. government employees and think tanks that specialize in national security, defense and foreign policy.

The report says the post-Election Day campaign could provide material for future efforts as well as foreign intelligence collection on the incoming administration’s goals and plans.

Such action by Russia could prove awkward for President-elect Donald Trump, who wants to warm relations with Russia and has repeatedly denounced the intelligence community’s assessment that the Kremlin interfered in the election.