Home NATIONAL Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More
Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More
NATIONAL
0

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

0
0
gjhg
now viewing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

jhgjg
now playing

Critics Pan Texas' Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now playing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

lead_960
now playing

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

beating
now playing

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

esteban-santiago-1483787376
now playing

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

b868b13b404d4cd58c8a6588409b023f-1020×796
now playing

Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage

wireap_f0f86b5eb1c54857a70e27583c24291f_12x5_1600
now playing

The Latest: Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Power Outages

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting

mexico-violence
now playing

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

(AP) – The new, declassified report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election has a troublesome prediction: Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

The report says that Russia began a campaign to try to trick people into revealing their email passwords immediately after Election Day. The targets include U.S. government employees and think tanks that specialize in national security, defense and foreign policy.

The report says the post-Election Day campaign could provide material for future efforts as well as foreign intelligence collection on the incoming administration’s goals and plans.

Such action by Russia could prove awkward for President-elect Donald Trump, who wants to warm relations with Russia and has repeatedly denounced the intelligence community’s assessment that the Kremlin interfered in the election.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Report Says Putin Ordered Effort On US Election
  2. UPDATE: White House Says It Didn’t Leak Hacking Report
  3. Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation
  4. Trump Denounces ‘witch hunt’
Related Posts
lead_960

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

Danny Castillon 0
beating

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

Danny Castillon 0
esteban-santiago-1483787376

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video