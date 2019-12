Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Multiple reports say a police officer and five others are dead in a massive shootout in Jersey City.

The incident started inside a nearby cemetery, involving a previous homicide investigation. One of the suspects then fled to a kosher supermarket where a shootout ensued. Multiple people were found dead inside the supermarket.

Police describe the incident as criminal in nature as opposed to domestic terrorism.