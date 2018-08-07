Home NATIONAL Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers
Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers
Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers

Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers

(AP) – Police say a porch has collapsed at a Connecticut home and witnesses say a group of people at a party there, including children, fell through the floor.

Hartford police confirmed Saturday night’s collapse at the two-story house. A spokesman didn’t know if there were injuries.

The Hartford Courant reports that witnesses say as many as 15 people were on the porch when the floor gave way. It happened around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews are taking several people to the hospital, including an infant. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

