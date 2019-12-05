Report: Teen Who Died In US Custody Unresponsive For Hours

(AP) – Video of the U.S. Border Patrol cell where a 16-year-old from Guatemala died of the flu shows the teen writhing and collapsing on the floor for hours before he was found dead. The footage published Thursday by ProPublica calls into question the Border Patrol’s treatment of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, who was found dead May 20.

According to ProPublica, Carlos staggered to the toilet in his cell in the middle of the night at the Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas, and collapsed nearby. He remained still for more than four hours until his cellmate awakened at 6:05 a.m. and discovered him on the floor.