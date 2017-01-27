Report: Texas Prison System Tried To Buy Execution Drugs From Dubious Overseas Supplier

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is denying that it tried to purchase execution drugs from a company in India that’s accused of selling so-called “party pills” to Americans. Buzzfeed reports Texas prison officials in 2015 made a deal with an Indian company, housed in a shopping mall, by the name of Provizer Pharma. But before the purchase could be made, Indian drug enforcement agents raided the shop.

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau says the company was found to be illegally shipping large amounts of generic Xanax, opioids and Viagra to the United States and Europe.