Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants
NATIONAL
Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants

U.S. troops may be getting the green light to perform medical screenings on migrants at the southern border. The Trump administration is reportedly considering the idea in an effort to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents if they become overwhelmed with the migrant caravan.

According to Reuters, the tasks allotted to the troops would include screenings for things like injury and illnesses. The proposal would expand the mission for the Pentagon, which previously said it did not expect its forces to interact with the migrant caravan. The officials said Trump has not yet signed off on the idea.

