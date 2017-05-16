Home NATIONAL Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation
Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now viewing

Report: Trump Asked Comey To Shut Down Flynn Investigation

IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES
now playing

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

STORM DAMAGE
now playing

Senate OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

USS CONSTELLATION ARRIVING IN SOUTH TEXAS IN 2015-1
now playing

Last Part Of Ex-USS Constellation Dismantled

6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas
now playing

6 Children Hurt During Preschool Science Experiment In Texas

Election Governor Texas
now playing

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn't Fear 'sanctuary city' Ban

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won't Be FBI Director

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

(AP) – The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.   Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.” The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a “decent man,” he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.   Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Related posts:

  1. Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director
  2. White House Says Trump Didn’t Know Where Info Came From
  3. The Latest: McMaster Defends Trump On Russia Meeting
  4. Artist Projects Words ‘pay Trump bribes here’ Onto DC Hotel
Related Posts
IBC BANK ROBS PIC WITH NAMES

Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist

jsalinas 0
Election Governor Texas

Texas Governor: Latinos Shouldn’t Fear ‘sanctuary city’ Ban

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won’t Hear Gay Adoptions

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video